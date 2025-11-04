Four UKNA militants killed in pre-dawn Army op in Manipur's Churachandpur

Imphal/ Churachandpur, Nov 4: At least four militants, belonging to a banned outfit, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Tuesday morning.

Based on inputs about the presence of armed cadres belonging to the proscribed United Kuki National Army (UKNA), an operation was launched around 5.30 am at Khanpi village under Henglep sub-division in the district, a senior officer said.

During the operation, a fierce gunfight broke out between army personnel and the militants, an officer said.





"At least four militants were killed during the exchange of fire while several others managed to flee the spot," the officer said, adding that the identities of the deceased are yet to be established.

A defence statement also said that militants resorted to unprovoked firing on the Army column during an intelligence-based operation at Khanpi village, approximately 80 km west of Churachandpur.

According to reports, the operation is still in progress and a search in the adjoining areas is underway, the statement said.





UKNA is not a signatory to the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact signed between the Centre, the state government and the Kuki and Zomi militant groups.

The development comes a week after suspected UKNA militants allegedly beat to death the chief of T Khonomphai village near Henglep headquarters in the district.

Unconfirmed reports further suggest that later that night, the alleged perpetrators attempted to reach a settlement with the victim’s family and performed a ceasefire ritual (Hiemkham) at his residence, in keeping with tribal customary law.

The Assam Tribune, however, could not independently verify this development.

Notably, the UKNA had earlier claimed responsibility for a June 30 ambush that killed three members of a Kuki militant group under the SoO pact near Mongjang village, about 5 km from Churachandpur district headquarters.

That attack had also claimed the life of an elderly woman caught in the crossfire.

With inputs from PTI