Four top Awami League leaders to be produced in Shillong court today

Guwahati, Dec 10: Four top leaders of the Awami League of Bangladesh have been arrested and are being brought to Shillong from Kolkata on a transit remand on cases filed against them in Meghalaya.

According to officials, the arrested are Nasir Ud- din Khan (Sylhet Zilla Parishad's former chairman and district Awami League general secretary), Alam Khan Mukti (Metropolitan Jubo League president), Abdul Latif Ripon (former Chhatra League leader) and another Bangladeshi national.

Official sources said that these Bangladesh nationals have been arrested based on cases filed at the Dawki Police Station under sections of the BNS and Foeigners Act.

These Awami League functionaries fled Sylhet a month back and were staying in Shillong. Sources said that they were initially charged under 'false case' by some officials allegedly to extract money which perturbed all four and they fled Shillong to Kolkata.

However, the officials pursued them and with the assistance of Kolkata police, they were arrested on Sunday afternoon and are being brought to the Meghalaya capital. They would be produced before a court on December 10.

Authorities said that fearing for their lives, these four Awami League functionaries sought refuge in India after the violent takeover by the Muhammad Yunus regime in Bangladesh.