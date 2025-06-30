4 killed in Churachandpur ambush; United Kuki National Army claims responsibility

Churachandpur/Imphal, June 30: At least four people, including a 60-year-old woman, were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Monday afternoon, police said.

The ambush occurred around 2 pm near Monljang village, approximately 7 km from Churachandpur town, while the victims were travelling in a car, a police officer confirmed.

The deceased have been identified as Thahpi Haokip, a commander of the Kuki National Army (KNA), two of his associates, and a woman who was reportedly caught in the crossfire.

The United Kuki National Army has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Preliminary reports suggest the victims were shot at point-blank range. More than 12 empty cartridges were recovered from the scene, officials said.

Police and additional security forces have been deployed to the area.

The UKNA is not part of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement that several other Kuki groups have signed with the Indian government. This means the group is not bound by the terms of the agreement, which typically involve a ceasefire and ongoing negotiations.

In contrast, the KNA is currently under the SoO arrangement with the Government of India.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

With inputs from PTI