Four Myanmar nationals, including CNDF cadres, drown fleeing into Mizoram

Aizawl, July 8: Four Myanmar nationals, including three members of the Chin National Defence Force (CNDF), drowned in the Tiau river along the Mizoram-Myanmar border while attempting to flee to India.

The incident occurred after CNDF cadres and their prisoners, who were forced to abandon their ‘Camp Rihli’ in Myanmar following an attack by Chin National Army (CNA) militants, tried to swim across the river towards Mizoram’s Saikhumphai hamlet in southern Champhai district.

The Young Mizo Association (YMA) leaders from Vaphai village reported that three CNDF members drowned on Sunday night while attempting to cross the river, and another cadre drowned on Monday morning. YMA volunteers from Vaphai, Farkawn, and surrounding villages have launched a search for their bodies.

The CNA’s assault on the CNDF’s Camp Rihli resulted in the camp being set on fire, as the CNDF cadres fled in civilian attire towards Mizoram. The attack was believed to be a retaliation by the CNA for the CNDF’s capture of eight camps belonging to their ally, the Chinland Defence Force (CDF)-Hualngoram, earlier on Sunday.

In addition to the fatalities, nearly 4,000 refugees have crossed into Mizoram, seeking refuge in Champhai district. Over 3,000 refugees from Myanmar’s Chin state have gathered at the Indo-Myanmar border trade centre in Zokhawthar village, while around 800 refugees have taken shelter in Vaphai village and Saikhumphai hamlet. Among them are more than 30 CNDF cadres, according to Vaphai YMA leaders.

The armed conflict between the CNDF and the CDF-Hualngoram began in the afternoon of July 3. The clashes culminated in the CNDF overrunning and capturing all eight CDF-Hualngoram camps, including the main camp at Tuichirh village.

The clashes resulted in two CDF-Hualngoram fatalities – one on July 2 and another on Saturday. Five injured CDF members were evacuated to Zokhawthar village, with one severely wounded in the face being transported to Champhai district hospital. YMA leaders in Zokhawthar reported that two CNDF cadres were also brought to the village for medical treatment.

The Zo Re-Unification Organisation (ZORO) expressed concern over the ongoing conflict between the Mizo groups in Chin state. In a statement issued on Monday, ZORO warned that the clash could delay the Chins’ struggle for democracy and their pursuit of a federal state under the military junta. ZORO called for an immediate ceasefire and urged both factions to resolve their differences through peaceful dialogue.