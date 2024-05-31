Four feared dead due to landslide in Meghalaya

Shillong, May 31: Four people, including a minor, went missing and were feared dead after a massive landslide at Nongpriang village, Shella block, on Thursday at the Indo-Bangla border in Meghalaya.

The landslide occurred between 3 to 6 a.m. due to heavy downpours in the area.



As a result, two houses were completely washed away.



Four people from the same family are missing and were feared dead, officials said.



The victims have been identified as Phisar Nongrum (75), Kynmaw Syngai (70), Benti Riahtam (60), and a teenager.

K. Syngai, Benti Riahtam, and the teenager are from the same family.



Meanwhile, the body of Phisar Nongrum was found, and further search and rescue operations are underway.



It may be mentioned that, due to heavy downpours on National Highway 6, Lumshnong, East Jaintia Hills has been closed for traffic as it has "become extremely vulnerable and its integrity is doubtful."



"All types of vehicular movement through the particular stretch of highway are hereby prohibited till restorative works are completed," Deputy Commissioner and Chairman District Disaster Management Authority East Jaintia Hills district, A Baranwa, ordered.

