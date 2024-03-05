Four eminent personalities from Manipur to receive Sangeet Natak Akademi Award 2022-23 

Imphal, March 5: Four eminent personalities from Manipur will be among those who will be conferred with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards 2022–23 for notable contributions in their respective fields of performing arts.

The eminent personalities are Yumnam Sadananda Singh, Chingtham Ranjeet Khuman, S. Noyonshakhi Devi and Sapam Kullabi Singh.

Yumnam Sadananda Singh is being conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for his contribution to Indian Theatre (Mime), Chingtham Ranjeet Khuman for his contribution to Thang Ta in Manipur, S. Noyonshakhi Devi for her contribution to Manipuri Dance and Sapam Kullabi Singh for his contribution to other Major Traditions of Music - Nata Pung.

The Sangeet Natak Akademi Award will be presented by President of India Droupadi Murmu at a programme to be hosted at Plenary Hall of Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on March 6, 2024 at 4 p.m.



