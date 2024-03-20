Four displaced children drown in Manipur’s Tuitha River

Imphal, March 20: Sending shockwaves across the district, four internally displaced children died after they drowned in the Tuitha River in Churachandpur district of Manipur. The four children were only found on Wednesday morning, even though they went missing on Tuesday.

The children — aged between 4 and 9 — were residing at the ECA Relief Centre in Cannan Veng, Churachandpur.

According to sources, the children went to the riverbank when their parents were absent. The four children went to take a bath at the bank of the Tuitha River on Wednesday. However, as they failed to return until late evening, massive search operations were conducted throughout the entire night.

After an extensive search, the bodies of the missing children were recovered early this morning from the Tuitha River.

Following post-mortem examinations, a condolence programme for the deceased will be held at the KKL Complex, after which they will be laid to rest at the KKL Cemetery later this afternoon, as informed by the relief camp's authority.

The district administration was unavailable to answer regarding the incident and why the children were allowed to go to the river side.



