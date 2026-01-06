Four die in Manipur as wedding-bound pickup truck plunges down hillside

Imphal, Jan 6: At least four people were killed and several others injured in a road accident near Ngaljang village under the Singngat subdivision of Churachandpur district on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Thangmuanmung Khuptong, Hauchiin, Chingngaihsiam and Niangzaniang.

The injured were rushed to nearby health facilities for treatment, though their condition had not been officially confirmed at the time of reporting.

According to initial reports, the accident occurred around noon when a DI pick-up truck, carrying around 40 passengers, was travelling to attend a sending-off ceremony of a would-be bride in the village.

While negotiating a steep and sharply inclined hill road, the vehicle reportedly slipped backwards, failed to regain momentum and rolled down the hillside, plunging into the slope below. Four occupants died on the spot, while many others sustained injuries.

Local residents and volunteers were the first to reach the accident site and launched rescue efforts before authorities arrived to take over relief operations.

Police and district officials later reached the spot and initiated further rescue and assessment measures.

The incident marks the second fatal road accident in Churachandpur district within a week, raising fresh concerns over road safety in the hilly terrain.

On December 31, an ambulance transporting a body from Moreh town to Churachandpur district headquarters veered off the road and plunged into a river at Teijangkot village, killing the driver and a handyman on the spot.

The vehicle belonged to the Young Mizo Association, and both occupants reportedly drowned.

Authorities said further details regarding Monday’s accident are awaited, and an investigation is expected to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap.

