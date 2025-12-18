Four dead, several injured as chimney collapses at brick factory in Tripura

Agartala, Dec 18: At least four persons were killed and several others sustained serious injuries after the chimney of ABC Brick Industry suddenly collapsed at Kamalpur sub-division in Tripura’s Dhalai district on Wednesday, police said.

Officer-in-Charge of Kamalpur Police Station, Suman Acharya, said three persons died on the spot and the third one succumbed to his injuries later.

The incident triggered panic in the area, with local residents and fellow workers rushing to the site to rescue those trapped under the debris before emergency responders arrived.

The massive structure came crashing down on the workers of the kiln in Kamalpur area, resulting in fatalities.

According to preliminary reports, there was no indication that the chimney was at risk of collapse.

Soon after the incident, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police reached the spot and launched rescue and relief operations. Heavy machinery was deployed to clear the debris and ensure that no one remained trapped beneath the collapsed structure. As a precautionary measure, the area was cordoned off.

An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the collapse. Officials said the inquiry would examine whether mandatory safety norms were followed and assess the structural condition of the chimney. The incident has once again raised serious concerns over workplace safety and compliance with industrial safety standards at brick kilns and similar units across the region.

Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed deep grief over the loss of lives.

In a condolence message, he conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and said the state government stands with them in this hour of grief. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured and directed officials to ensure proper medical care.