Four dead, 3 injured as boundary wall collapses in Arunachal due to rain

Itanagar, Oct 9: Four individuals lost their lives and three others sustained injuries when the boundary wall of the Central Workshop of Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) in Karsingsa collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

The incident occurred around 1:30 am on Wednesday, with the wall falling onto the opposite side, resulting in fatalities on the spot. The victims have been identified as Urmila Biswas, Vikash Biswas, Mukibur Rahman, and Paul.

The injured individuals—Akash Biswas, Rakesh Biswas, and Arun Ali—are reported to be out of danger.

Naharlagun Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo confirmed that a police team promptly reached the site to provide immediate assistance.

“The district administration has been informed, and the bodies have been shifted to Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) for post-mortem examination," Gambo stated.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in several northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh. Heavy rains are expected from October 9 to October 11, raising concerns over further weather-related incidents.

This incident follows severe flooding in Arunachal Pradesh earlier in July, which triggered landslides in several districts and affected over 60,000 people.

The deluge also damaged approximately 143.58 hectares of agricultural and horticultural land, alongside a major water supply line in various regions of the state.