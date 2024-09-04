Four dead, 2 missing after massive landslides ravage Nagaland's Pherima

Kohima, Sept 4: At least four people died and two others are reported missing after a massive landslide and rockslide occurred due to heavy rainfall in Nagaland’s Pherima, between state capital Kohima and Dimapur, around 8:30 pm on Tuesday.

Rescue teams recovered one body in the early hours of Wednesday, while three others were located around 9 am. However, three more people are reportedly still missing and their identities are not yet confirmed.

The Dimapur Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) told the local press that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is actively engaged in search operations to find the missing persons.

The landslide resulted in considerable damage to several vehicles parked along the Pherima stretch and has reportedly swept away a house.

The route from Pakala Pahar to Kohima, which has been susceptible to landslides and rockslides this year due to ongoing rainfall, is experiencing significant disruptions, inconveniencing commuters.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police reported that around 1:30 am on the intervening night of Wednesday, the right side of this vital road linking Dimapur and Kohima was entirely blocked, along with a section of the lane divider.

Another landslide was reported at Tsurii, the stream boundary between Tsiepama and Piphema, which completely destroyed the road.

The DCP has cautioned that two to three areas along the Pakala Pahar to Piphema route remain at risk if the rain persists, worsening the already damaged road.

Rescue operations are currently underway, involving Dimapur Traffic Police, Dimapur Police, Medziphema Police, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Meanwhile, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has expressed his concerns in a social media post and ensured that authorities are present at the site to assess the situation and assist those affected.

“The state government will continue to seek immediate measures with the Government of India and NHIDCL to restore normalcy as soon as possible…” he added in the post.