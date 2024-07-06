Four bodies found with hands tied and severe injuries in Meghalaya

Shillong, July 6: In a disturbing incident, the bodies of four unidentified persons were found at a remote location in Umpleng Village, East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, on Saturday.

The four bodies had extreme cut marks on their bodies. One had his head almost chopped off. The bodies, moreover, had their hands tied behind them. The police are yet to identify the antecedents of these dead persons, sources said.

Speaking over the phone, East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police, Giri Prasad, said the police are trying to ascertain the identity of these persons.

“These persons were probably killed somewhere, and their bodies were dumped at that location. We can’t say anything for now. Some of them seemed to be from outside the state,” the SP said.

According to sources, the area where these bodies were found falls under the jurisdiction of the Umpleng Anti-Dacoity Camp of the Meghalaya Police. Prasad, however, ruled out any connection of the bodies with dacoity.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter, and more details are awaited.