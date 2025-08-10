Four Bangladeshis arrested in Meghalaya for armed attack, abduction attempt near border

Shillong, Aug 10: In a major cross-border crime breakthrough, Meghalaya Police on Saturday arrested four Bangladeshi nationals involved in an armed attack, abduction attempt, and assault on a villager in South West Khasi Hills district near the Indo-Bangladesh border.

According to Superintendent of Police Banraplang Jyrwa, the incident took place around 3 a.m. on Thursday when a gang of eight to nine armed men stormed a shop in Rongdangai village under Ranikor civil subdivision, where local resident Balsrang A. Marak was sleeping.

The attackers allegedly threatened Marak at gunpoint, handcuffed him, and dragged him towards New Rongdangai while openly discussing killing him by slitting his throat. Taking advantage of the darkness, Marak managed to escape into a nearby house. However, the assailants followed, assaulted him, and ordered the family to arrange medical treatment before fleeing.

Soon after, police received reports of armed intruders near Khonjoy village. The suspects fled into the nearby forests, abandoning weapons, cash, a mobile phone, and the identity card of a Bangladeshi police constable.

On Saturday, villagers apprehended one suspect, identified as Masur Akhtar. A joint operation involving the Meghalaya Police, Border Security Force (BSF), and local residents led to the arrest of three more suspects near Khonjoy later in the day.

Authorities confirmed that a special joint operation is underway to track down the remaining members of the gang believed to be hiding in the forested border areas.

- PTI