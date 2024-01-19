Former Sikkim police officer arrested with wildlife articles worth Rs 2.5 cr

Sikkim, Jan 19: In an unusual turn of events, a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from Sikkim, Daney Bhutia, found himself in legal trouble as Bagdogra Forest Range officers arrested him near Siliguri on Thursday. The former police officer is accused of possessing wildlife articles with an estimated market value of Rs. 2.5 crore.

Acting on a credible tip-off, the Bagdogra Forest Range team, led by Ranger Sonam Bhutia, apprehended Daney.



According to Forest officials, the accused, during questioning by a magistrate, confessed that the consignment was obtained from Chiwabhanjyang in Nepal and was intended for sale in Kolkata at the aforementioned price.



The arrest unfolded while Bhutia was engaged in a conversation with an unidentified person over the phone near the North Bengal University gate of Shivmandir, close to Bagdogra along Asian Highway-II. His car was searched, revealing a substantial amount of deer musk (kasturi) and the skins of flying squirrels, all neatly packed in plastic bags.



Despite Daney’s denial of holding any official police rank, authorities proceeded with an extensive interrogation at the Bagdogra Forest Range office. The retired DSP was subsequently handed over to Bagdogra Police around 6 p.m.



This arrest highlights the alarming issue of wildlife trafficking in the region, shedding light on the illicit trade networks that extend across borders. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to unravel the entire network behind this illegal activity.

