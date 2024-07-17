Former Sikkim Minister R.C. Poudyal found dead in Bangladesh

Gangtok, Jul 17: In a tragic incident, the body of R.C. Poudyal, former Deputy Speaker and Minister of Sikkim, has been discovered in a river in Bangladesh after an intensive search operation.

Poudyal, who was last seen on July 7, had gone missing after leaving his residence in Chota Singtam, Sikkim, to visit his elder sister.



Upon failing to return home, his family reported about his disappearance to the Pakyong District police. An extensive search ensued, led by the Sikkim Police under the guidance of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) and Superintendent of Police Karma Gyamtso Bhutia.



Efforts included monitoring the Teesta River after receiving information that Poudyal had been sighted in Rangpo the day following his disappearance.



The Bangladesh Police found Poudyal's body, believed to have been carried downstream by the Teesta River, and alerted authorities in West Bengal. This information was subsequently relayed to the Sikkim police.



Raju Nepali, founder of the NGO Daurs Express, and his team significantly contributed to the round-the-clock search efforts, working closely with the Pakyong District police and Poudyal’s family.



Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed his condolences on Facebook, stating, "I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of the Late Shri R.C. Poudyal Jyu, a statesman and distinguished senior political leader who had served the Sikkim Government in various capacities, including as a Cabinet Minister, and was the leader of the Jhulke Gham Party. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and pray for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti!”



R.C. Poudyal's legacy as a pro-democracy revolutionist and influential figure in Sikkim's political landscape will be remembered. The community mourns his loss and extends thoughts and prayers to his family during this challenging time.

