Former MLA’s wife killed in bomb blast at Manipur's Kangpokpi; probe on

Imphal, Aug 11: A bomb blast at the residence of a former MLA’s family in Kangpokpi district claimed the life of Charubala, the 59-year-old wife of Yamthong Haokip, on Saturday.

The explosion occurred at their home in Ekou Mullam village, located approximately six kilometres southwest of Saikhul Police Station.

According to the Officer in-charge of Saikhul Police Station, the incident took place while the family was engaged in cleaning work on their campus.

The officer confirmed that Charubala succumbed to her injuries as a result of the blast. The exact motive and identity of the perpetrators remain unknown, and investigations are ongoing.

The officer further noted that there had been no prior threats or recorded attacks against Yamthong Haokip and his family. The incident has caused widespread grief and panic in the local community.















Earlier on August 9, a bomb exploded at the residence of Dr. Moirangthem Dhanabir at the Dhanamanjuri University campus in Imphal.



Dr. Dhanabir, 44, is the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Hill Kranti Party Manipur State Unit and the proprietor of a private diabetic hospital.

The explosion, which occurred around 10 pm, was captured on CCTV. The footage shows an unidentified individual, dressed in women’s clothing, hurling what is suspected to be a Chinese-made hand grenade at the gate before fleeing the scene.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported from this incident, though some property belonging to Dr Dhanabir was damaged. The motive behind the attack is still under investigation, and authorities are working to identify the assailant.

Both incidents underscore growing concerns about security and safety in Manipur as investigations continue.