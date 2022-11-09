Former Minister and IPFT leader Mevar Kumar Jamatia joins TIPRA

Agartala, Nov 9: As anticipated well before, former Minister and IPFT MLA Mevar Kumar Jamatia joined royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman led TIPRA on Wednesday.

The development came a day after the former MLA tendered his resignation from the State assembly following all the procedures. Jamatia is the third IPFT MLA to snap ties with the ruling dispensation after Brishaketu Debbarma and Dhananjay Tripura.

Addressing the press conference, TIPRA supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman said, "Mevar Kumar Jamatia has been working hard for his community. He is very close to my family and my late father Maharaja Kirit Bikram Kishore Manikya Debbadman. Due to different political reasons we have been serving in different parties but now he has joined TIPRA instead of staying in IPFT ''.





Mevar Jamatia on the other hand said, "Unity is the only precondition to achieve something. The Maharaja has given the call of thansa or unity which is why we are all here. I feel all the regional parties should stand together for the greater interest of the tribal society."

Jamatia also said that when he was the General Secretary of Tripura Students Forum, he had also tried to bring regional leaders of all the political parties under the single roof with the motive of unity.

He said, "The relations between IPFT and BJP were never cordial. Both the parties stayed in the alliance but the strains in the relations never addressed. There is a fundamental difference between the way of functioning between regional political parties and national political parties. Naturally, if the regional forces fail to continue their activities in the ground, it's survival will be at stakes. So is the case with IPFT that had failed retain it's strongholds after voted to power".

It is also worthy to be mentioned here that, Jamatia succeeded NC Debbarma as the President of the IPFT. He was later removed from the post owing to a coup engineered by the IPFT supremo. He was also dropped from state cabinet and recently he had stoked controversy amid allegations of adultery.