Former Arunachal Pradesh MLA killed by unidentified miscreants near Indo-Myanmar border

Guwahati, Dec 17: In a shocking incident, a few unidentified assailants killed a former MLA of Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh near the Indo-Myanmar border on Saturday.

According to initial information, the deceased MLA, identified as Yumsen Matey, went to Raho village under the Lazu circle of Tirap district for some personal work, however, he was whisked away by some unidentified miscreants to a jungle and later killed. It is suspected that the accused escaped towards Myanmar after committing the crime.

Meanwhile, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at Lazu Police Station in connection with the incident.

“It is learnt that the ex MLA from the 56 Khonsa West Constituency, Yumsen Matey, has been killed by unknown persons near Raho village under the Lazu circle. He had gone to the village along with three workers when an unknown person took Matey alone to a jungle, leaving his workers behind. After around 30 minutes, workers heard a gunshot. The incident happened around 2 pm,” a senior Arunachal Pradesh Police officer told The Assam Tribune.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu condemned the death of the former legislature. “I am deeply anguished at the demise of former MLA Yumsen Matey and strongly condemn the horrific act. My deepest condolences to the family and I assure that the State Government stands firmly with them in this moment of grief. The Arunachal Pradesh Police has been asked to expedite investigations and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book soonest possible,” he posted on X.

It may be mentioned that Matey was elected as an MLA from the Congress Party in 2009 and held the post of Parliamentary Secretary for Women and Social Welfare, Social Justice and Tribal Affairs, and DoTCL (Department of Tirap, Changlang and Longding Affairs).