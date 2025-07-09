Former Arunachal MLA killed in elephant attack; Khandu condoles death

Itanagar, July 9: Former MLA of Arunachal Pradesh Kapchen Rajkumar lost his life in an elephant attack on Wednesday early morning.

According to his family, he was walking from Namsang village to Deomali town in Tirap district when the incident took place.

Tirap Superintendent of Police Aditya confirming the news said the former MLA was killed in an elephant attack when he was going from his village towards Deomali.

Rajkumar was 65 years old and is survived by his wife and several children.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu condoled the death of Rajkumar who served as an MLA from the then Khonsa North Assembly Constituency between 1985 and 1990.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragic passing of Late Kapchen Rajkumar, former MLA from Tirap, who fell victim to a very unfortunate incident. His dedication to serving the community and his contributions to our society will always be remembered,” Khandu shared on social media.

“Rajkumar's commitment to the welfare of the people and his relentless pursuit of progress for Tirap will leave a lasting legacy. It is a profound loss not only for his family and friends but for all those whose lives he touched through his work,” the Chief Minister added.

Born on April 15, 1960, in Namsang village, Rajkumar was the son of Wangmei Rajkumar, a former acting chief of the village.

Rajkumar received his early schooling from Ramakrishna Mission School, Narottamnagar, Deomali, and later studied at Government Higher Secondary School, Khonsa.

He also undertook a commercial pilot training course at Safdarjung Airport, New Delhi.

His last rites will be conducted on Thursday at his native village, Namsang.

Khandu said that instructions have been issued for processing the ex-gratia grant to support the bereaved family.

State Environment and Forest Minister Wangki Lowang, who represents Namsang constituency, also mourned his death.

“Deeply saddened to hear that former MLA Kapchen Rajkumar lost his life in a tragic wild elephant attack this morning while walking from Namsang village to Deomali. He was a resident of Namsang village in Tirap district, Arunachal Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace,” Lowang posted on social media.

- PTI