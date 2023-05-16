Former Arunachal Minister Chow Tewa Mein passes away at 80

Guwahati, May 16: Former Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chow Tewa Mein passed away on Monday after prolonged illness for which he was taken to Dibrugarh for further treatment.

As per sources, he breathed his last on the way to Dibrugarh and later was brought back to his resident in Namsai district.

CT Mein served as the horticulture minister in 1995 while in 1998 he served as the PHE&WS minister.

Furthermore, in 2009 he served as the AHV&DD parliamentary secretary and from 2011-2019 he served as the environment & forest parliamentary secretary. Later he retired from all the political activities after 2019.

Meanwhile Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh via Twitter condoled his death.





Deeply pained at the passing away of Shri Chau Tewa Mein, former MLA from Chongkham and elder brother of our esteemed colleague Deputy Chief Minister Shri @ChownaMeinBJP.



A noble soul and people's voice, we have lost a great well-wisher, guide and conscience keeper. Heartfelt… pic.twitter.com/KtDmhaPHAI — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 15, 2023



