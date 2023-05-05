Former Arunachal Home Minister Neelam Taram passes away

Itanagar, May 5: Former Home Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Neelam Taram passed away on Friday. He breathed his last at TRIHMS, Naharlagun around 9.30 am this morning, sources close to the family said.

Late Neelam Taram, a popular leader from the Nyishi community, had represented Yachuli constituency in the State Legislative Assembly. He was one of the founding members of Nyishi Baptist Church Council and Arunachal Christian Forum.

Meanwhile, the State led by Governor Lt General (Retd) KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu mourned the sudden demise of the former Home Minister Neelam Taram.



The Governor said that in the demise of Taram, the State has lost a prominent political leader, who made immense contribution towards socio-economic development of the people and State in various capacities during his long and distinguished political career. “He was a public figure of distinction, a visionary and the pioneer of democratic values in Arunachal Pradesh”, Parnaik said.



Joining the people of Arunachal Pradesh in this hour of grief, the Governor offered prayers to the Almighty to give fortitude to the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss and for eternal peace of the departed soul.



“Taram Ji as a minister left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our State. He shall always be remembered for his selfless service,” Khandu said.



“In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved family members. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti!” he tweeted.



Condoling the demise of former home minister Neelam Taram, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, also the Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal West constituency, said, “He was a man of high moral values who served our beautiful state with utmost dedication. He will live in our memories forever.”



Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said, “He (Taram) was a true leader who dedicated his life to the service of the people. His contribution to the development of our state will always be remembered.”



“My thoughts and prayers are always with his family and loved ones during this difficult time”, Mein said, while adding, “May his soul rest in peace.”



State Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona also condoled the death of the former Home Minister. Sona conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty to rest his departed soul in peace.



Mourning the untimely demise of Neelam Taram, the Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association (APCA) said he was a very energetic, dedicated leader, kind-hearted and a loving person. He has served the society with humility. His premature demise is an irreparable loss for his family as well as for the society and Arunachal Pradesh, it said.

