Former Army Chief General VK Singh takes oath as Mizoram’s 25th Governor

Aizawl, Jan 16: Former Army Chief General Vijay Kumar Singh was sworn in as the 25th Governor of Mizoram at the circular lawn of the Raj Bhavan by Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice Vijay Bishnoi, on Thursday.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, his cabinet colleagues, Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, Deputy Speaker Lalfamkima, MPs, important officials and special invitees.

The two previous Chief Ministers of Mizoram, Zoramthanga and Lal Thanhawla were also present at the do.

Born on May 10, 1951 General VK Singh served as the 24th Chief of Army Staff from 2010 to 2012.

After his retirement from the military, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014 and was elected to the Lok Sabha for the Ghaziabad constituency of Uttar Pradesh on a BJP ticket in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first term, he served as the Minister of State for External Affairs, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), and Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation.

In Modi's second term, he held the portfolios of Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation.

Singh, before coming to Aizawl on Wednesday, visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to seek the divine blessings of Maa Kamakhya, an official statement said.