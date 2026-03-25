Forensic teams probe explosion near Congress leader’s residence in Manipur's Imphal

Imphal, March 25: A late-night explosion near the residence of senior Congress leader Toijam Lokendro Singh in Imphal East district has triggered a joint police and forensic investigation on Wednesday, with authorities confirming that no injuries or casualties were reported.

Police and forensic teams carried out a detailed examination of the site, collecting samples and inspecting damage marks on the gate and surrounding wall.

Sources said the exact nature of the explosive device and the circumstances leading to the blast are yet to be ascertained.

Security forces have since cordoned off the area and intensified surveillance, while efforts are underway to identify those responsible for the explosion.

The blast occurred near the gate of Singh’s residence at Kongpal Ningthoubung Leikai under Khurai Assembly constituency, with officials placing the timing between late Tuesday night and shortly after midnight, sparking panic in the locality.

No organisation has claimed responsibility for the incident at the time of filing this report.

Reacting sharply, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader K. Meghachandra Singh termed the incident a serious lapse in security, particularly given its occurrence in what is considered a high-security zone.

“I strongly condemn the explosion at the residence of our Congress leader. This shocking incident in a civilian area within a high-security zone raises serious questions about the law and order situation in Imphal,” posted Singh on a social media platform.

He added, “The culprits must be arrested immediately, and the government must ensure the safety and security of both public leaders and civilians without delay.”

The incident has sparked political reactions across the state, with opposition leaders demanding swift action and enhanced security measures in sensitive areas of the capital.

With inputs from PTI