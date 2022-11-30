Foreign envoys arrive in Imphal at Sangai Festival 2022

Imphal, Nov 30: Many foreign envoys from different parts of the country have arrived in Imphal to attend the ongoing 11th edition of Manipur Sangai Festival 2022 which is scheduled to conclude at Bhagyachandra Open Air Theatre in Imphal this evening.

Soon after their arrivals, the Consul General of US, France, ambassadors and high commissioners of Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand and Brunei were separately called on the state by Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh at the secretariat in Imphal.



Chief Minister Biren Singh took to Twitter to share this news and wrote, "Delighted to chair a meeting with a US delegation led by Consul General US (Kolkata) Ms. Melinda Pavek. Had a very productive discussion on opportunities for investment in Manipur, mainly in sectors such ecotourism, healthcare, logistics and many more."



Similary, in another post, he wrote, "Held a meeting with Consul General of France (Kolkata) Mr. Didier Talpain & the French delegation today. Manipur will be among the states where the G20 related events will be held. This event will offers a unique opportunity to showcase the state's potential to the world."

The state government has also declared a half-day holiday on November 29 and 30 on account of the ongoing Sangai Festival 2022,the biggest state tourism promotion festival in the Northeastern state.



This year, unlike the previous years, the festival in line with the theme 'festival of oneness' has been organised in 13 different venues across the state to showcase the best of the cultures and traditions of the people of the state.This is one of the biggest editions of the festival since its inception in 2010.



As per reports, Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen will grace the closing day of Sangai Festival in Imphal on November 30.

