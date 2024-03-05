Football match at 12,600 feet altitude along Indo-China border

Guwahati, March 5: As part of Operation Sadbhavana, the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army orchestrated a friendly football match between the border villages of Gnathang and Kupup in East Sikkim. Held at a staggering altitude of 12,600 feet above Mean Sea Level (MSL), the event aimed to strengthen ties between the Indian Army and local populace while fostering nationalism, unity, and camaraderie.

The picturesque landscape of East Sikkim served as the backdrop for the football match, symbolising the army's commitment to nurturing a sense of nationalistic fervour, goodwill and cooperation in the border areas. The enthusiastic participation of local youth underscored the success of the event in creating an atmosphere of excitement, unity, and mutual respect.

Spectators from the villages cheered on their respective teams, demonstrating the shared spirit of sportsmanship that prevailed throughout the match. The initiative was met with appreciation from the local residents, who commended the Indian Army for going beyond security measures to organise events that foster trust and promote positive relationships with civilians in remote areas along the Indo-China border.

Operation Sadbhavana, with its emphasis on community development, has played a pivotal role in positively impacting the lives of residents in border villages. The football match concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, where players were recognised for their skills, spirit, fitness, and dedication to the game.

The Indian Army reaffirmed its commitment to continue organising such community-driven activities in the future, to promote harmony and solidarity in the border villages of Sikkim, stated a press release.