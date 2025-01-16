FNT tripartite talks: ENPO pushes for Central battalion to tackle unemployment

Guwahati, Jan 16: The Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) has announced that they have sought the Centre’s approval to establish a “central battalion” in the security forces.

This was confirmed by ENPO President A Chingmak Chang following the tripartite talks between the ENPO, the Centre, and the Nagaland government, held on Wednesday in Chumoukedima district.

Chang highlighted that one of the key issues discussed during the talks was the formation of this battalion, aimed at addressing the high unemployment rates in Eastern Nagaland.

He also noted that discussions included the modernisation of the current system of village guards in the region, a proposal that has been accepted by the Centre.

While Chang acknowledged that some issues remain unresolved, he described the talks as largely “positive.”

"We could not come to a conclusion on certain issues. We hope that the government is serious, and the solutions will be acceptable and honourable to the people of Eastern Nagaland," he told a national news agency.

The meeting, which lasted for nearly five hours, was attended by representatives from the ENPO, the Naga organisation that has been demanding Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) for six districts of Eastern Nagaland, along with officials from the Centre and the state government.

The ENPO, which had previously agreed “temporarily” to a proposal from the Centre offering autonomy for the region, described the meeting as a step in the right direction.

"The talks are on the right track, and the progress is positive," an ENPO spokesperson stated after the discussions.

In the lead-up to the talks, the ENPO had expressed optimism that the discussions would produce favourable outcomes. On January 13, the organisation had conveyed their hopes for a successful round of negotiations.

Just two days before the tripartite talks, the ENPO had convened an informal consultation with the Eastern Nagaland Legislators’ Union (ENLU) in Dimapur.

This closed-door meeting focused on strategising the path forward, especially after the ENPO's provisional acceptance of the Centre's “Unique Arrangement” proposal. The arrangement includes Executive, Legislative, and Financial Autonomy for the proposed territory.