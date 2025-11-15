FM Sitharaman inaugurates AI Centre in Nagaland to boost skilling, training

Kohima, Nov 15: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday inaugurated the AI Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Nagaland and launched two additional projects under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

The Finance Minister, currently on a three-day visit to Nagaland, inaugurated the AI Centre of Excellence for Skilling at the Nagaland Tool Room & Training Centre (NTTC) in Dimapur in the presence of the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton.

Sitharaman also witnessed the exchange of MoUs between Cyient Tech and the NTTC.

A Nagaland government official said that the NTTC would further boost skill development and innovation using Artificial Intelligence.

The Finance Minister later reviewed the Central government-funded projects under the SASCI scheme in Nagaland's Chumoukedima. On the occasion, she launched two more projects under SASCI in the state -- construction of a Pre-Fab Multipurpose Hall with amenities in Phek district and construction of a guest house for administrative officers in Zunheboto town.

According to the official, under the SASCI scheme for 2020-25, the Nagaland government has availed Rs 3,577 crore for 340 projects across 17 districts.

SASCI allocations to Nagaland have expanded from three sectors in 2020-21 to nine sectors in 2024-25, reflecting a strong diversification of capital expenditure.

State capital expenditure has tripled from Rs 1,677 crore in 2020–21 to Rs 4,593 crore in 2024-25 due to SASCI support from the Centre. Projects implemented so far under the scheme include the construction and upgradation of 1,733 km of roads and bridges across 17 districts, improving connectivity in over 100 villages and benefiting 5.25 lakh people.

In addition, 15 MW solar power plants at Hovukhu, Zhadima, and Ganeshnagar, and a 1 MW hydro project at Ponglefo have been set up to help bridge the power deficit.

More than 20,000 smart meters are being installed at consumer premises, while 132/220 kV transmission upgrades are underway to enhance energy efficiency. The scheme has also supported 29 sports infrastructure projects, including multidisciplinary stadiums and futsal grounds, and 222 km of agri-link roads connecting rural communities to major markets.

At the SASCI review meeting, held in Dimapur, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Ministers T.R. Zeliang and Yanthungo Patton were present. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rio and his wife, Kaisa Rio, hosted a state dinner in honour of the visiting Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister on Friday night at the state banquet hall.

Welcoming the Union Minister, Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen said it was her third visit to the state and that her visit to Kiphire district, the remotest district of Nagaland, on Thursday (November 13) demonstrated her keen interest and concern for the state and its people. He said the state looked forward to her advice based on the insights gained from interactions with government officials, SHGs and the public.

Imchen recalled that her presence at the Nagaland CSR and Investment Conclave 2022 gave further impetus to CSR initiatives in education, healthcare and livelihood sectors.

According to the Chief Secretary, at the time of her 2022 visit, there were 27 unbanked blocks in he state. With the virtual inauguration of the Nagaland Rural Bank at Wakching in Mon district, the number has come down to 18, bringing more people under financial inclusion.

He said the Chief Minister’s Micro Finance Initiative, launched during her previous visit, has become one of the state’s most impactful programmes, empowering farmers, entrepreneurs and women-led Self-Help Groups with affordable credit. Imchen thanked Sitharaman for allocating funds to Nagaland under the SASCI scheme, enabling the state to undertake crucial infrastructure projects, and requested that the one-year time frame for project implementation under the scheme be extended to allow projects with longer gestation periods.

