Flybig connects Itanagar with Guwahati under UDAN scheme

Itanagar, Jan 16: Under the UDAN initiative, Flybig has become India’s latest regional airline to start operating from Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh.

State Chief Secretary Dharmendra on Sunday launched the Flybig’s first flight from Hollongi (Itanagar) to Guwahati in a small yet impressive ceremony in presence of Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana, DGP Satish Golcha and staff of Airports Authority of India. The Chief Secretary also handed over the first boarding pass to a passenger.

Flybig has connected Itanagar to Guwahati with a direct daily morning flight (except Wednesday) on its ATR aircraft with an inaugural fare of Rs 1,111. The airline will also provide onward connections to the other three destinations on its network.

Itanagar is the 10th destination on Flybig network and the third destination in Arunachal Pradesh alone. Flybig also flies six days a week to Tezu and seven days to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh from Guwahati.

Welcoming Flybig’s initiative to provide air connectivity from Itanagar to the rest of the nation, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, “We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the dream of Arunachal Pradesh people to get air connectivity after 75 years of India’s Independence. We express gratitude to Flybig for providing the third and the most crucial connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh.”

In his brief address, Chief Secretary Dharmendra welcomed Flybig and expressed delight with the association and stated that it is a significant step in the civil aviation journey of the State. He hoped that more airlines shall join the journey and contribute to realise the Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) vision of the Prime Minister.

Chief Managing Director of Flybig Saanjay Mandavia said, “We are honoured to commence our operations from Itanagar under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship UDAN scheme. We are extremely thankful to the entire state Government of Arunachal Pradesh for its support and guidance.” He also thanked Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia for his guidance and support.