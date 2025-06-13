Flood-resilient paddy developed in Tripura to protect crop yields

Agartala, June 13: Tripura Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced the successful development of three new paddy varieties capable of withstanding floods. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Nath said that the varieties—Swarna Sub I, IR8, and Arundhuti—have been specially developed by agricultural scientists to address the recurring flood-related challenges faced by farmers in the state.

“These paddy varieties can survive underwater for up to 15 days,” Nath informed, expressing optimism that their rollout will be a game-changer for Tripura’s farming community. “They will help safeguard yields and protect farmers from severe crop losses,” he added. He also shared that research into climate-smart seed development is ongoing.

The Minister was addressing the media following the conclusion of the Viksit Krishi Sankalpa Yatra, a 15-day statewide agricultural outreach initiative held from May 29 to June 12.

The campaign saw over 873 farmer interaction sessions across 956 gram panchayats and village councils, engaging nearly 1.95 lakh farmers—including over 60,000 women (34% of total participants). Supported by the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the initiative aimed to promote modern farming techniques.

Nath emphasized the role of technology and data-driven agriculture in optimizing the state’s limited arable land. “We’ve set up soil testing facilities in five districts and deployed mobile vans in others to ensure proper crop planning,” he said.

Providing an update on food production, Nath revealed that 30 of Tripura’s 58 rural development blocks are now self-sufficient. Districts such as South Tripura, Sepahijala, and Gomati have achieved food security, while Dhalai and Khowai face minor deficits. Unakoti still records a shortage of 10,000–11,000 metric tons, and significant gaps remain in West and North Tripura.