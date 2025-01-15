Flood concerns over Bangladesh’s border dam spur unity among Tripura lawmakers

Agartala, January 15: The ongoing construction of a new dam by Bangladesh on the Manu River near the Tripura border has sparked concerns among lawmakers in the state, prompting a united call for action from both the Opposition and treasury benches.

Senior Congress legislator Birajit Sinha, who represents the Kailashahar constituency—serving as the district headquarters of Unakoti district—raised alarm over the potential impact of the dam during the upcoming monsoon season.

Addressing the Tripura Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Sinha warned that the large-scale construction across the border could severely affect his constituency, particularly due to the disparity in infrastructure on either side of the river.

“The dam in Bangladesh is being built on a much larger scale and capacity compared to the one on our side, which is not in optimal condition. If this continues, Kailashahar will face severe flooding during the monsoon,” Sinha warned, urging the state government to take immediate steps to address the issue.

Sinha's concerns were echoed by Minister for Animal Resource Development and Scheduled Caste Welfare, Sudhangshu Das, who represents an adjoining constituency.

Das, speaking from the treasury bench, supported Sinha’s call for action, urging the Chief Minister to intervene and mitigate the risks posed by the Bangladeshi dam.

“Given the current situation, the unfenced portions of the border should be covered with barbed wire fencing without delay,” Das asserted.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha acknowledged the seriousness of the issue, assuring the assembly that the state government had been proactive in addressing it at the central level.

“We have repeatedly reported the ongoing construction to Delhi, along with photographs of the site. I will raise the matter again with the Central government, as this involves the interests of both nations,” Dr. Saha stated, reaffirming the government's commitment to safeguarding the state.

The Manu River, which flows through the Lathiapura Gram Panchayat area of Kailashahar, is located in close proximity to the barbed wire fencing along the border.

Indian authorities are particularly concerned that if Bangladesh’s dam is built on a larger scale than the existing Indian structure, it could lead to unchecked water release downstream, causing flooding in the already vulnerable areas of Tripura.