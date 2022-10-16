Five traditional must-try foods from Northeast India

Guwahati, Oct 16: Apart from a stunning combination of lush green valleys, scenic landscapes, flora and fauna, the Northeastern region is home to soul-satisfying food coupled with diversity of flavours. The traditional foods, processed and prepared are connected to the socio-cultural, ecological, spiritual life, health and the intimate connection of the people of Northeast with nature. Breaking through the stereotypical notion that Northeast is all about momos and chowmein, the unexplored paradise of India, offers a distinctive palate that one should experience once in life.

Masor Tenga from Assam









A tangy fish curry, Masor Tenga is an integral traditional cuisine from Assam. It is a refreshing dish that is served with steamed rice. 'Tenga' which means sour is the dominant flavour of the dish.



Ngamtok from Arunachal Pradesh

Ngamtok is a fish curry that is prepared in a unique way in the easternmost State of India-Arunachal Pradesh. The dish is prepared using hot stones. Marinated fish pieces are wrapped in banana leaves and then cooked with the help of heated stones. It is then covered in heated charcoal to cook. The unique cooking style renders a smoky flavour to the dish.







Chakhao kheer from Manipur









Apart from having various nutritional values, the black rice grown abundantly in Manipur is used to make one of the healthiest dessert- Chakhao kheer or black rice pudding. Loaded with excellent source of fibre, antioxidant and other essential nutrients, the pudding is nuttier in taste with a tint of purple colour.

Jadoh from Meghalaya

#Repost [email protected] | "Jadoh - traditional dish of the Khasi tribe in Meghalaya.





A mixture of rice and meat, Jadoh is a popular cuisine among the Khasi tribe of Meghalaya. The meat is laboriously cooked with an array of aromatic species and meat. The traditional jadoh is cooked in pork fat. The locals tend to enjoy 'jadoh snam' which is cooked in pork blood.





Sha Phaley from Sikkim

Sha Phaley, a wonderful dish is heaven on your taste buds. A deep-fried recipe of bread stuffed with meat





A Tibetan dish of bread stuffed with seasoned meat, Sha Phaley is a popular dish in Sikkim as well. It is a combination of deep-fried flavours, a layer of wheat dough cut into semi-circular or circular shapes are stuffed with a whole lot of vegetables and minced meat. The minced meat version is known as Pak Sha Phaley.



