Five suspected militants arrested by Assam Rifles in Indo Myanmar Border

Imphal, March 29: The Assam Rifles captured five suspected militants along the Indo-Myanmar border. The breakthrough came at a place called Y-Junction under Chakpikarong Police Station in the Chandel District of Manipur.

The arrested persons are identified as Thangkhonglal Haokip around 44 years’ old, Manglemthang Thouthang around thirty years’ of age, a middle-aged man Lethogin Touthang around 55 years’ of age, a young man Lamminlun Haokip, and another Chungkhouhou Kongsai around 38 years’ of age.

A huge quantity of heroin locally known as Number 4 ( 220 numbers of soap cases), weapons including a 9 mm pistol with Magazine, two single barrel guns, 31 lives of ammunition, four Khukri knives, two mobile phones, two foreign made Kenbow bikes, one Indian made Pulsar bike were recovered from them.

The arrest can be taken as a result of increased surveillance by law enforcement agencies along the Indo-Myanmar border. As the Lok Sabha Election is around the corner, security agencies have taken extra vigilance in border areas, security agency sources revealed.

Manipur shares a long and porous border with the neighbouring country of Myanmar, which has been going through troubling times in the recent past. The breakthrough came when Assam Rifles got specific information about suspected activities around Indo-Myanmar Border pillar number 48, which is situated fourteen kilometres away from Chakpikarong in the Chandel district of Manipur.