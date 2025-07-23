Five militants klled in intra-group clash in Manipur’s Noney district

Imphal,July 23: In a fratricide incident, at least five cadres of a militant group were killed in a fierce gun battle in Manipur’s Noney district on Tuesday, officials said.

A senior official in Imphal said that in an intra-group fight of a militant outfit, at least five militants were killed at the Daveijang jungle areas near Longpi village in the Noney district of western Manipur.

Preliminary information said that the gun battle took place among the cadres of the Chin Kuki Mizo Army (CKMA), which has not signed any Suspension of Operations agreement with the government.

The CKMA outfit is a newly formed militant group, the official said, adding that the motive for the gunfight seems to be a leadership issue. Meanwhile, in a similar incident on June 30, unidentified gunmen killed four people, including an elderly woman, in an ambush in Churachandpur district.

According to police, a car was ambushed at Mongjang village in Churachandpur district, leading to the death of those inside the vehicle.

The three men were gunned down on the spot inside the car, while a 72-year-old elderly woman, who was passing the area, was hit by a bullet fired by the gunmen. She succumbed to her injuries on the way to the Churachandpur district hospital.





– IANS











