Five-member panel formed to boost investment in Northeast: Manik Saha

Guwahati, Mar 16: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday announced the formation of a five-member task force aimed at attracting investment to the northeastern region. Saha, who has been appointed as the convener of the high-level investment promotion panel, revealed that the panel includes DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, along with the chief ministers of Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Sikkim.

"Boosting growth in the North Eastern Region. With the formation of the 'high-level task force on investment promotion in NER,' we're one step closer to achieving #ViksitBharat2047, PM Narendra Modi Ji's vision for a developed India," Saha wrote on Facebook.

The chief minister mentioned that during the 72nd plenary of the North Eastern Council (NEC) held in Agartala last December, it was decided to form a high-level task force on investment promotion in the Northeast, involving the chief ministers of the northeastern states.

Sharing the office memorandum, Saha said, “A five-member high-level task force on investment promotion in NER, involving CMs of Northeastern states, has been constituted."

According to the memorandum, the panel will submit its report to the NEC within six months.

“The task force will assess the existing investment ecosystem, including policies, incentives, and infrastructure in the northeast region. The panel will develop a roadmap to position NER (northeastern region) as a preferred investment destination in priority sectors such as agriculture, tourism, logistics, IT, and renewable energy," it said.

The panel will also identify high-potential sectors and regions within the Northeast to establish focused investment clusters, promoting sectoral hubs such as agro-processing zones, tourism circuits, IT hubs, and renewable energy corridors.

“The task force will further recommend policy reforms to streamline approvals, enhance ease of doing business, and address investor concerns. Additionally, the panel will define actionable steps to implement the sectoral growth plan for attracting investment," the memorandum added.





With inputs from news agency



