Five Manipuri children rescued from distressing situation at Nashik School.

Imphal, Feb 9: N Uttam Singh, Director of the Social Welfare Department, informed that five Manipuri children have been rescued from a distressing situation at a school in Nashik, Maharashtra.

The rescue operation came in the wake of reports of severe punishment and mistreatment faced by the children, raising concerns about violations of child protection laws.

The children, originally from Manipur, were said to be brought to Nashik with promises of free education at the Shri Swami Narayan English Medium School.

However, their parents raised alarm when they learned of the harsh conditions the children were facing at the school, according to Uttam Singh.

He said prompt action was taken by the Department of Social Welfare, Government of Manipur, upon receiving reports of the children’s plight.

According to Uttam, the department swiftly contacted the authorities in Maharashtra, urging them to intervene and rescue the affected children.

Uttam said on February 3rd of this year, the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) in Nashik successfully rescued the five children from the school premises. He further informed the operation was conducted in coordination with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Nashik, ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the rescued children.

Upon rescue, the children provided accounts of the harsh treatment and torture they endured at the hands of school authorities.

Uttam Singh also said one of the children bore physical marks of an air gun injury, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Following the rescue operation, the DCPU in Nashik initiated an inspection of the Shri Swami Narayan English Medium School to investigate the reported instances of child harassment. The findings of this inspection will be communicated to the CWC in Nashik for further action Uttam Singh added.