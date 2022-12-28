Five injured in CPIM-BJP clashes, three motorcycles destroyed

Agartala, Dec 28: As many as five Congress activists including Gomati District Congress President Titan Paul suffered injuries after BJP backed miscreants allegedly launched unprovoked attacks at Bagma area on Tuesday evening.



After being informed, police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured Congress workers. All of them had been shifted to Gomati District hospital at Tepania.

Speaking on the issue, Congress District President Titan Paul said, "I want to warn the Bharatiya Janata Party workers who do not care about the law and order situation. They have crossed all the limits. The way they are misusing the power, I would like to tell them the fight will be eye-balls to eye-balls".

According to Paul, the Congress workers had undertaken a door to door campaign in view of the ensuing elections at Bagma area. When the Congress workers were busy in visiting the house of Sarkar Para locality, a gang of motorcycle borne miscreants launched an unprovoked attack on the Congress leaders. As many as four motorcycles had been vandalized during the attacks. The car of the district Congress president was also damaged during the attacks.

He said, "Our workers are hospitalised with grave injuries. My hand has been fractured during the attacks. I want to urge the police administration to take stringent actions against the accused persons involved in the attacks".

Paul also claimed that local BJP leader Babul Ghosh and Pradip Ghosh were behind the attacks. "More than seven to eight cases had been filed against them in the last couple months. The police did not bother to take any action against these two persons. They are leading the BJP's terror squad in the Bagma area. The administration must work impartially and ensure a level playing ground for all", Paul alleged.

Meanwhile, a CPIM Party office came under attack at Boxanagar area under Sepahijala district. Posters, flexes and banners had been set afire by unidentified miscreants. The local CPIM workers lodged an FIR with Kalamchoura police station.