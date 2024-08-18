5 held in Arunachal for confining & raping minor amidst doctors' protests

Itanagar, Aug 18: The Upper Subansiri Police have arrested five persons for allegedly gang-raping a minor in the Gandhi Market area of Daporijo in the district on Saturday.



The accused have been identified as Bai Kaji, Tapong Baring, Raju Lomdak, Jepu Leya alias Jack Sorum, and Nanesh Nayam, Upper Subansiri Superintendent of Police Thutan Jamba told The Assam Tribune.

The arrests were made following a complaint filed by the 13-year-old victim's sister on July 28.

In the FIR, the victim stated that she was confined in a house for five days, starting from July 22, during which the accused repeatedly raped her. She managed to escape only on the morning of July 26.

“Based on the FIR, a case was registered Under Sections 137(2), 70(2), 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO Act at Daporijo police station,” informed SP Jamba.

The SP further added that the prime accused was arrested on the same day the FIR was filed, while the others were arrested a day later.

"All the five accused are currently in judicial custody after their police remand expired," SP Jampa said, while adding that further investigation into the case is underway.

Meanwhile, the victim has undergone medical examination and was handed over to her parents after following all due procedures, Jamba added.

Notably, the case was reported at a time when the entire nation is anguished over the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata

Earlier on Saturday, doctors from various state medical institutions, including the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences in Naharlagun and Ramakrishna Mission Hospital in Itanagar, demonstrated against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Carrying placards and chanting slogans, they demanded justice for the slain doctor and her family, urging the government to take immediate action.

The protesters not only sought justice for the victim but also demanded the formulation of a central law aimed at safeguarding doctors and healthcare personnel from such heinous acts.