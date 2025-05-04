Five guns seized, FIR filed after 'gun salute' at ITLF event in Kangpokpi

Imphal, May 4: The Manipur Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) and seized five single-barrel guns following a controversial gun salute allegedly conducted by armed miscreants during a public event at Saikul in Kangpokpi district on Saturday.

The salute reportedly occurred during a function commemorating the second anniversary of the ethnic violence that erupted in the state in May 2023.

The police confirmed on Sunday that raids had been launched in the area to trace and arrest those involved in the incident.

"In connection with the gun salute incident at Saikul, Kangpokpi District, an FIR has been registered. Local leaders and elders were summoned to the police station," a statement from the Manipur Police said, on Sunday.

The force also revealed the seizure of five single-barrel guns and camouflage uniforms believed to have been used by the participants.

“Raids will continue to arrest the miscreants and seize the remaining firearms. Organisers of the programme will be dealt with as per the law,” police added.

The incident took place during an event perceived to be organised by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) to mark what it termed the “Separation Day”—observed on May 3 to symbolise two years of “complete separation” from the Meitei community.

In a public notice issued earlier, the ITLF had said the day would be one of mourning and remembrance, featuring prayers, speeches, community reports, and a traditional condolence ceremony – Jangnadopna - to honour those who died during the conflict.

The event was held at the Wall of Remembrance in Tuibuong.

Calling it a “day of collective remembrance and unity,” the forum urged widespread participation, stating, “Let us honour the past, strengthen our resolve, and move forward in unity.”

Police have not yet disclosed the identities of the individuals involved in the gun salute or whether any arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.