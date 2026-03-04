Five-day Yaoshang festival begins in Manipur with rituals & revelry

Imphal, March 4: The five-day Yaoshang festival commenced across Manipur on Wednesday, with people taking part in traditional rituals, sports events and cultural programmes that mark one of the state’s most vibrant celebrations.

The festivities began with the customary Yaoshang Meithaba, during which a small thatched hut symbolising Yaoshang is set ablaze, formally ushering in the celebrations.

A distinctive feature of Yaoshang in Manipur is the organisation of sporting events across localities. The celebrations are often flagged off with torch rallies, where a sacred flame is carried from the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal to various clubs and playgrounds, signalling the start of sports competitions that continue throughout the five days.

















Another major highlight is Thabal Chongba, a popular night-time community dance held in different neighbourhoods, accompanied by music and rhythmic beats. These gatherings serve as a social platform for interaction among young men and women, and traditionally provide an opportunity for courtship during the festivities.

During the festival, young girls can also be seen stopping vehicles along roads and highways to seek small monetary contributions from the public to organise Thabal Chongba dances and other local activities.

An important cultural practice observed during Yaoshang is Brajamai, in which women dressed in white represent the companions of Radha.

The ritual centres around the Shri Shri Govindaji Temple, where participants perform ceremonies such as Halankar and enact playful scenes carrying sticks. The procession typically concludes with a final celebratory dance near the Bijoy Govinda Temple.

Alongside these unique traditions, people also celebrate with colours, similar to Holi, making Yaoshang a distinctive blend of religious observances, sporting spirit and cultural festivities in Manipur.















