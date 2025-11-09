Five BSF personnel injured in attack by suspected cattle smugglers near border

Agartala, Nov 9: Five BSF personnel sustained injuries and their vehicle was vandalised in an attack carried out by suspected cattle smugglers in Kamthana area near the Indo-Bangladesh border, the police said today.

The incident occurred on Friday evening when BSF personnel from the Kamthana Border Outpost signalled a speeding vehicle to stop. However, the occupants ignored the signal and fled towards a nearby cattle market. The BSF team pursued the vehicle, leading to a heated altercation between the personnel and the smugglers.

"The smugglers turned violent and attacked the BSF personnel," said the officer-in-charge of the Kamthana Police Station. "Five BSF jawans were injured and their vehicle was damaged during the assault," he added.

The police said that on receipt of a complaint from the BSF, they have launched a search operation to identify and apprehend those involved in the attack.

Meanwhile, the BSF personnel alleged that local residents in the market did not make any intervention when the smugglers assaulted them.

Security has been tightened in the area to prevent further untoward incidents, officials said.