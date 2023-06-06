Five arrested in Assam-Arunachal firing incident

Guwahati, June 6: At least five people were arrested by the Arunachal Police after the firing incident that took place in Assam-Arunachal border area in Dhemaji district’s Panbari on Monday.

The incident claimed the life of two people identified as Boga Chutia and Monitu Gogoi while two others were injured.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) in a tweet informed that 5 accused persons have been arrested in regard to the case and they will be taken into custody following due procedure.





Reference the firing incident at the Assam-Arunachal border in Dhemaji & Gogamukh PS case No. 63/23 u/s 147/148/302/326/307 IPC r/w 25 (1) (a)/27 (3) of Arms Act - Arunachal Police has arrested 5 accused persons. @assampolice would take them in custody following due procedure.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu while condemning the incident demanded and inquiry following which swift action was taken by the law enforcement officials from both the states.

Accordingly, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu assured that action will be taken against the culprits involved in the firing incident.

I am appalled by the incident at Tarajan today leading to loss to two lives. My heart goes out to the families of the lives lost.

I am appalled by the incident at Tarajan today leading to loss to two lives. My heart goes out to the families of the lives lost.

This senseless act of violence cannot be tolerated, a case FIR no. 11/23 u/s 147/148/149/302/201/34 r/w 25/27 Arms Act has been registered at PS…

A case was also registered at Gogamukh Police station following which bilateral meeting between the DC and SP of Dhemaji and the Lower Siang district of Arunachal was held at Gogamukh PS. The Arunachal side has given commitment to cooperate in investigating and taking action against the miscreants.



The Assam Government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the victim’s family, while Rs 1 lakh was announced for the injured persons.