First tripartite talks between Centre, Meitei, Kuki-Zo leaders in Delhi today

Imphal, April 5: The first tripartite meeting between representatives of the Meitei and tribal Kuki-Zo-Hmar communities is set to take place in New Delhi today, marking a significant step in efforts to ease ethnic tensions in Manipur.

The peace initiative, facilitated by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), aims to bridge the widening rift between the communities amid months of unrest in the state.

Ahead of the much-anticipated talks, a six-member Meitei delegation comprising representatives from the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO) and the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS) left Imphal for Delhi on Friday evening.

The AMUCO delegation includes its president, Nanda Luwang, along with senior advisors Ito Tongram and Dr. Dhanabir Laishram. FOCS, which has been actively advocating Meitei concerns during the prolonged conflict, has also confirmed its participation in the high-level dialogue.

The meeting is expected to be attended by at least nine representatives from the Kuki-Zo community and is part of the Centre’s broader peace-building efforts.

It comes at a time when pressure is mounting from opposition parties and civil society groups for swift and meaningful conflict resolution.

Earlier this week, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), during a consultation meeting convened by the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) in Kangpokpi, laid down three preconditions for engaging in the talks.

These include restricted movement of Meiteis in Kuki-dominated areas and vice versa, a six-month cessation of hostilities to enable constructive negotiations, and the initiation of a structured, formal dialogue process during the ceasefire period.

While the Kuki groups have clearly articulated their conditions, Meitei civil society organisations have not set any preconditions ahead of the talks.

Today’s meeting is being widely regarded as a crucial development in the Centre’s ongoing attempts to mediate peace and bring an end to the ethnic violence that has plagued Manipur since May 2023.

Earlier on March 30, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a summit, had said that the situation in Manipur has significantly improved.

He had also highlighted that the government is actively engaging in discussions with both the Meitei and Kuki communities.

"Both the communities have also begun dialogue among themselves, to establish lasting peace in the state," he had said.

The ethnic strife has killed over 260 people and left thousands rendered homeless since May 3, 2023.