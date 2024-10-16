First ever Manipur peace meet: Kuki, Meitei MLAs urge end to violence

New Delhi, Oct 16: MLAs belonging to the Meitei, Kuki and Naga communities met in New Delhi on Tuesday and appealed to the people of Manipur to bring peace to the ethnic strife-hit state.

This is the first meeting between the MLAs representing the warring Meitei and Kuki communities since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May 2023.

The meeting was called by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in an attempt to iron out differences between the two communities, and find an amicable solution to the ongoing conflict.

“A group of elected members of Manipur Assembly, representing Kuki-Zo-Hmar, Meitei and Naga communities, met in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the current scenario in the state. The meeting unanimously resolved to appeal to the people of the state belonging to all communities to shun the path of violence so that no more precious lives of innocent citizens are lost," a Home Ministry spokesperson said after the meeting.

Violence has been continuing in Manipur and over 220 civilians have died and more than 65,000 people have been displaced since the violence broke out in May last year.

The leaders from all three communities sat face to face at an IB guest house in the national capital and had an elaborate discussion over the current state of affairs. "They discussed several factors that are vital to restore peace in the state," the spokesperson said.

The Meitei side was represented by ministers and MLAs, including Thongam Biswajit, Thounaojam Basantakumar, Dr Sapam Ranjan, Thokchom Radheshyam, Tongbram Robindro and Speaker of the Manipur Assembly Thokchom Satyabrata, while the Kuki community was represented by Letpao Haokip, Haokholet Kipgen, Nemcha Kipgen and Ngursanglur Sanate.

Three Naga legislators - Awangbou Newmai, L Dikho and Ram Muivah - were also present at the meeting, which was also attended by BJP's Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra and Adviser (Northeast) in the Home Ministry AK Mishra.

Meanwhile, Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) spokesperson Ginza said the Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs present at the meeting were representing the people and voiced what the people wanted.

ITLF is a civil society organisation representing the Kuki community.

"The Kuki-Zo people wanted a separate administration in the form of UT with legislature. There can't be talk of peace before this demand is met," said Ginza.

Ginza claimed that the Kuki MLAs did not sit with the Meitei and Naga MLAs at the meeting.

"They cannot participate in a joint meeting with the Meitei and Naga MLAs. If at all there is a need to sit together with the Meitei and Naga representatives, they will have to first consult various Kuki-Zo civil society organisations," he said, referring to a statement signed by convenor of all Kuki-Zo MLAs Chinlunthang.

According to Ginza, there was a separate meeting between Home Ministry officials and Kuki-Zo-Hmar representatives.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, Kuki legislator from Manipur Paolienlal Haokip termed the meeting as a mere eyewash. "The meeting should have taken place under the chairmanship of Home Minister Amit Shah or any junior minister of the Home Ministry, if the Centre was at all serious about finding a political solution to the ongoing violence in Manipur," said Haokip.

Criticising the Home Ministry's strategy to invite leaders for the talks, Haokip said, "All the leaders present in today's meeting were invited over the phone. For a significant meeting like this, there should have been a formal communication," Haokip added.

Amit Shah, CM’s absence concerning: Manipur Congress

While reacting on the development Manipur Congress Chief K Meghachandra said that the talks between Meitei and Kuki legislators at Delhi are very much welcomed but it should have been done earlier to bring peace and that absence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister N Biren Singh is a requisite.

“The meeting would have been more purposeful if opposition members as well as CSOs were also included. They should have invited the opposition. From the current state of things, it points to a meeting of government legislators only,” the congress legislator said.

On the absence of CM N Biren Singh, Meghachandra said, “The absence of Amit Shah and Biren Singh will have impact. Both of them should have been included. The presence of Biren as the head of the government with portforlios of home is a requisite. The absence of Shah shows the negligence of government and shows incompleteness. This initiative of talks seems like to be that of government alone. Nevertheless, it is that of the saying better late than never.”