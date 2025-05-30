First-ever Amur falcon tagged in Manipur covers 16,500 km to reach Russia

Imphal, May 30: A satellite-tagged Amur Falcon named Chiuluan2 successfully reached its breeding grounds in Russia’s Amur region - marking a first for birds tagged from Manipur or Nagaland.

Chiuluan2, a male falcon named after Chiuluan village in Manipur’s Tamenglong district, was tagged and released on November 8, 2024, as part of a joint initiative by the Manipur Forest Department, local conservation groups, and village elders.

His arrival in Russia’s Amur state was confirmed on May 27 by R. Suresh Kumar, senior scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

“This is the first time any of the Amur falcons satellites tagged from Nagaland or Manipur have arrived in Russia's Amur state where they belong,” said Kumar.

Chiuluan2 covered approximately 16,500 kilometers from its wintering grounds in Botswana, starting its migration on April 8.

The final leg from Manipur to Russia alone spanned over 6,000 kilometers with brief stopovers.

In contrast, most tagged falcons from the region typically settle in northern China and do not make it to the Amur state.

Another falcon, a female named Gwangram, also tagged in Tamenglong in November 2024, was lost from tracking after her transmitter stopped functioning on February 1.

Amur Falcons are small, agile raptors renowned for one of the longest migratory journeys among birds. They breed in Southeast Russia and Northeast China, and winter in Southern Africa, traveling nearly 20,000 kilometers annually. Their route includes stopovers in Northeast India and East African countries like Somalia.

The successful journey of Chiuluan2 is being hailed as a major boost for conservation efforts and highlights the importance of international cooperation in tracking and protecting migratory species.