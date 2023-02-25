First Congress of Society for Ethnopharmacology in Northeast underway in Manipur

Imphal,Feb 25: To showcase different initiatives for promotion of bioresources and local traditional medicines, the first ever 22nd Congress of the International Society for Ethnopharmacology and the 10th Congress of Society for Ethnopharmacology in Northeast along with 3-day International Bio-resource conclave is underway in Imphal.

This International Bioresource Conclave and Ethnopharmacology Congress was organized by Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development(IBSD), Imphal in collaboration with Society for Ethnopharmacology, India and International Society for Ethnopharmacology, Switzerland under the theme “Reimagine Ethnopharmacology: Globalization of Traditional Medicine”.

Union Minister of State(External Affairs and Education) Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, Director Prof Pulok K Mukherjee of IBSD and other eminent personalities were present during Friday's inaugural function.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Dr Ranjan highlighted about the unique bioresources and traditional medicines of Northeastern region(NER) which need to be explored scientifically. He mentioned that this conference mainly focused on globalisation of traditional medicines which is being organized for the first time in NER.

Director (IBSD) Prof Pulok K. Mukherjee also highlighted various programmes during the congress, expecting 105 scientific lectures by eminent scientists & 700 delegates representing over 35 countries attending it.

He also mentioned that there will be 300 oral and poster presentations by young researchers highlighting different aspects on development of bioresources, ethnopharmacology and drug development.

Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba welcomed all the delegates from different parts of the globe attending the congress. He appreciated the initiative of IBSD for organising this congress in Imphal to showcase the development of unique bioresources of Manipur in particular and whole NER at large.

President (ISE, Switzerland) Prof Gunter Vollmer said this conference is a gala event and mentioned that the society is not only organises regular meetings and promotes research and publication but also offers multiple ways to exchange information between scientists and anyone else interested in such topics.

President (Society for Ethnopharmacology, Kolkata) Birendra K Sarkar also mentioned various activities of SFE, India which is affiliated to ISE, Switzerland and working with a mission on “Globalizing local knowledge and localizing global technologies”. Prof Marco Leonti, Indraneel Das, Dr C.K.Katiyar, and Dr. Subhash C Mandal were also present during the event.

During the congress, Prof. Sudhir K. Sopory, SERB Distinguished Fellow was awarded with SFE - Lifetime Achievement Award- 2023” for his contribution in Plant Biology.

In the next three days, several special panel discussion sessions including “Publication ethics”, “Traditional Healers Conclave”, “Reimagine Ethnopharmacology”, “Herbs in One Health”, “i-Connect program: Business meet” is being organised for the promotion and development of Bioresources and Ethnopharmacology.

This congress is expected to provide an environment for knowledge sharing among researchers, policymakers, industry persons, healthcare practitioners, and decision-makers interested in the promotion of bioresources, traditional medicines, ethnopharmacology and drug discovery.