Firing incident reported in Manipur hours ahead of RaGa’s visit

Guwahati, July 8: Hours ahead of the expected visit of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi to conflict-hit Manipur, miscreants opened fire from Phaitol in the neighbouring hill district of Tamenglong towards Gularthol during the early hours of Monday.

According to reports, the firing incident took place at 3.30 am when the armed miscreants opened fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, however, an armoured Casspur vehicle was among the things that came under fire.

Reports said that the Tamenglong Police have arrested two people from the Kuki-Zo community in connection with the firing and recovered a few weapons.

It may be mentioned that Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to visit violence-hit Manipur today to meet the affected people in the state.

This will be Rahul’s first visit to the state after the Lok Sabha elections, where the Congress party won both constituencies in Manipur.