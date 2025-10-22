Firecrackers spark blaze in Khonsa Market, 21 shops damaged, no casualties

Itanagar, Oct 22: A devastating fire broke out on Tuesday night at Khonsa market in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district around 11.30 pm, reportedly caused by firecrackers during the Diwali celebrations.

The blaze spread rapidly through several shops and nearby houses, creating panic among residents and business owners, official sources said, while adding that 21 shops were gutted in the incident, including nine completely and 12 others sustained partial damage.

Tirap Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran, along with ADC (Khonsa) Namneet Singh, immediately coordinated response efforts with the fire brigade, 44 Assam Rifles, 36 Bn CRPF, SDRF personnel, and local volunteers. Their swift and coordinated action helped contain the fire and prevented it from spreading to nearby areas. Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported. A detailed assessment of property damage is currently underway, officials said.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, MLA Sawin assured that the matter of relief and compensation would be taken up with higher authorities after the completion of damage assessment. He also stressed the need to curb illegal electricity tapping in Khonsa Bazar and nearby residential areas, announcing that meter boxes would soon be installed in all households and commercial establishments to ensure proper billing and timely payment of government revenues.

