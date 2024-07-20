Fire breaks out at Mizoram’s Darlawn village, dog burnt to death

Mizoram, July 19: On Friday night a massive fire broke out at Mizoram's Darlawn village around midnight, destroying 2 Assam-type buildings, 1 RCC building and partly destroyed another RCC building.

As per reports, no human lives were lost in the incident. However, a dog that got stuck in one of the houses was burnt to death.

The fire was extinguished at around 2 am on Saturday morning.

The community leaders of Darlawn Village believe the fire resulted from an electrical short circuit.

Meanwhile, the community is helping clear the debris today.