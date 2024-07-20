86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
North East

Fire breaks out at Mizoram’s Darlawn village, dog burnt to death

By The Assam Tribune
Fire breaks out at Mizoram’s Darlawn village, dog burnt to death
X

Mizoram, July 19: On Friday night a massive fire broke out at Mizoram's Darlawn village around midnight, destroying 2 Assam-type buildings, 1 RCC building and partly destroyed another RCC building.

As per reports, no human lives were lost in the incident. However, a dog that got stuck in one of the houses was burnt to death.

The fire was extinguished at around 2 am on Saturday morning.

The community leaders of Darlawn Village believe the fire resulted from an electrical short circuit.

Meanwhile, the community is helping clear the debris today.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick