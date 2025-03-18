'Find him in 24 hrs': Protesters set deadline for missing Meitei youth’s return

Imphal, March 18: Tensions ran high in Imphal on Tuesday as protesters rallied near Raj Bhavan, demanding swift action over the disappearance of a 20-year-old Meitei youth.

Though initially halted by authorities, the demonstrators pushed forward to Nupi Lal Complex, intensifying their calls for justice.

The missing youth, Luwangthem Mukesh, a resident of Keishampat Leimajam Leikai in Imphal West, has been untraceable since March 16.

According to his mother, Omi Luwangthem, Mukesh left home around 2 pm, wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, and slippers, after asking for Rs 200.









The missing youth, Luwangthem Mukesh

“He skipped his meal, saying he would eat after returning,” she recalled. At 3 pm, her calls went unanswered, and by 6:30 pm, his phone had switched off.

“I didn’t worry at first, but when he didn’t return by night, we began searching for him,” Omi told The Assam Tribune. The family filed a missing person complaint at Imphal Police Station the next morning at 11 am.

The Police Control Room confirmed that an inquiry had been launched, and search operations were underway in suspected areas with the support of security forces.

Fears intensified within the community as locals suspected that Mukesh may have entered the Kuki-dominated Jouzangtek area, fuelling panic in Keishampat Leimajam Leikai.

Women’s rights activist Sujata Devi, who accompanied Mukesh’s mother during the protest, set a 24-hour deadline for authorities to locate him, warning of intensified agitation if no breakthrough was made.

She also raised concerns over a possible hostage situation, citing past instances where captives were taken without the perpetrators facing consequences.

Meanwhile, local MLA Sapam Nishikant Singh urged for Mukesh’s safe release on humanitarian grounds, highlighting that restoring peace in Manipur was of utmost importance.

The RPI (Athawale) National General Secretary, Maheshwar Thounaojam, also intervened, writing to the Manipur DGP, calling for swift action.

He claimed that Mukesh had reportedly been captured in Jouzangtek and warned that his life could be in grave danger, urging immediate police intervention.