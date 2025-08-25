Final survey of Aizawl–Myanmar border rail line to be completed this year: NFR

Aizawl, Aug 25: The final survey of the planned 223- km railway line project from Sairang in Aizawl to Hbichhuah on the Myanmar border is expected to be completed within this year.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune here, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, said that with Aizawl now becoming a part of the Indian Railways’ network, the target is to connect Imphal in Manipur with the railway map by 2028 and Kohima in Nagaland by 2029 under the ambitious Capital Connectivity Project for the Northeastern states.

“The Aizawl to Hbichhuah final survey is in progress and is expected to be completed within this year. Once it is done, a detailed project report (DPR) will be submitted to the Railway Board. The proposed 223-km new line project will be of vital strategic and defence importance for the country. It can be an alternative route of connectivity to the vulnerable chicken’s neck. Work on the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project is also on, and a railway network to the Myanmar border will be a major boost,” Sharma said.

The preliminary survey of the proposed new line to Hbichhuah was done earlier by the NFR.

Sharma added that Indian Railways has put maximum importance on the Capital Connectivity Project.

“Mizoram has become the fourth Northeastern State with its capital city linked to the national railway network. Now, we are focusing on Manipur and Nagaland. Railway line in Manipur has been completed till Khongsang, and we are targeting to finish the remaining stretch to Imphal by 2028. In Nagaland, we have completed work till Molvom and are expecting to reach Kohima by 2029. In Arunachal Pradesh, the Murkongselek-Pasighat section project will be ready by 2027,” Sharma said.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang New Line Railway Project next month, NFR believes Mizoram’s economy will experience a major transformation over the next few years.

“Now, goods from outside can be transported all the way to Sairang by rail. And local commodities like bamboo and other agricultural products can be loaded there. The FCI is building a godown at Sairang, and Indian Oil is also constructing a storage system there. Operationalization of railway service in Mizoram will facilitate inflow of tourists. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) recently signed an MoU with the Mizoram government to promote tourism in the State. It will involve efforts to bring tourist trains like the Bharat Darshan to Mizoram. This has the potential to usher in a tourism-based economy in Mizoram. Homestays, tour operators, tourist guides, hotels, taxis, and other ancillary businesses can grow. In addition, shops and other commercial establishments will come up in the railway stations here. All this will help the economy of Mizoram and generate local employment. Rail connectivity will reduce transportation cost and boost mobility by promoting faster movement,” the NFR CPRO said.

NFR is also keen to operate Vistadome Tourist Special Trains in the newly completed Bairabi-Sairang section.

“There is scope for Vistadome services considering the natural beauty of Mizoram. So we have some plans,” Sharma said.